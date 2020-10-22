HSBC brings lions back to roar after restoration

HSBC unveiled the two iconic lion sculptures outside their headquarters in Central after months of restoration on Thursday, in a ceremony hosted by Peter Wong, Chief Executive of Asia-Pacific, and Diana Cesar, Chief Executive of Hong Kong.

The two bronze sculptures named Stephen and Stitt, which were set alight and vandalized with spray paint during last year’s anti-extradition bill protests, returned to public view after months of hiatus and initial phase of cleaning and restoration.

“Stephen and Stitt have guarded the headquarters of HSBC for 85 years through good times and bad. They have become part of Hong Kong’s history,” said Wong. All wearing transparent face masks, the bank executives were joined by Feng Shui master Lung, who gave the sculptures a ceremonial blessing with a luopan and painted red dots on their eyes and nails.

The restoration work was delayed as foreign experts were unable to travel to Hong Kong during the epidemic, said Cesar.

While the sculptures are believed to bring good fortune to the bank, the institution has been embroiled in Hong Kong’s political crisis. The lions were vandalized shortly after HSBC closed a bank account of a civil organization that raised legal funds for pro-democracy protesters.

While the protests might have died down amid the coronavirus pandemic, the bank has also been caught in a political storm between China and the U.S. and the UK. It has come under fire from top investors as well as U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for backing the controversial national security law Beijing imposed on Hong Kong in July.

In August, Pompeo criticized the bank for suspending the accounts of Next Media executives, including founder of pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily Jimmy Lai. Lai slammed HSBC for “maintaining accounts for individuals who have been sanctioned for denying freedom for Hongko

ngers, while shutting accounts of those seeking freedom.”

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play