Past glory of Cathay Pacific has faded with Hong Kong: ex-flight crew unionist

The golden era of both Cathay Pacific and Hong Kong was over, a former union chief from the carrier lamented as the corporation axed 8,500 jobs and killed its Cathay Dragon brand.

“Cathay Pacific is the airline of Hong Kong. It’s sad to see it fall,” said Becky Kwan, who used to chair the airline’s Flight Attendants Union.

“But it’s not only Cathay Pacific. The glory of Hong Kong has also passed.”

Kwan, who had led various industrial strikes and won legal battles against Cathay Pacific, said she was not surprised at management’s decision. “They are best at taking advantage of a bad situation,” the 64 year-old said.

Kwan first joined the airline in 1975 and retired after 36 years of service. In the early days of her career, Cathay Pacific operated mainly short-haul flights to other Asian cities. The longest journey was to Australia.

“We called the trip to Australia the ‘golden flight,’” she said. “The best destination was to Perth.”

There was no direct flight and the crew had to stop at Jakarta in Indonesia for three days, she said. That meant not only more allowances, but also a lot of fun with her colleagues, she explained.

Once, the pilot even decided to rent a private jet and take the crew to Surabaya in Indonesia’s East Java for a short trip before continuing with the journey to Perth, she recalled.

The first Cathay flights to Europe took off in the 1980s. At that time, each flight would have an attendant greeting passengers in a traditional cheongsam, to ride on growing curiosity about China. The business class was also launched around the same time. Cigarettes were allowed on board and were given out by the two youngest crew attendants to business-class passengers.

Kwan had been in both roles. She remembered how Cathay attendants wearing their uniforms were not allowed to take any public transport except taxis, she said.

“Perhaps they felt the red-colored uniform was too eye-catching, particularly with the hat,” she said.

Kwan was a long-time resident of Kowloon City, home to Hong Kong’s old international gateway, Kai Tak Airport. The iconic scene of a plane cutting across the built-up area was her everyday view.

“I could always recognize a Cathay plane,” she said, explaining that only Cathay pilots knew how to navigate well right above the densely packed buildings.

The Asian financial crisis in 1998 and the SARS outbreak in 2003 brought challenges to the airline. However, at no time did it resort to job cuts on the scale announced on Wednesday.

As the airline expanded, the sense of affinity in the company faded, Kwan said. “Everything has changed,” she said. “Employees are now reduced to just numbers. They no longer have an identity.”

She called for the staff to be united in pressuring the government to step in. “They must unite. Otherwise there is no chance of success,” she said.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play