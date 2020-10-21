Former head of Chinese military aircraft institute jailed for 6 ½ years over corruption charges

The former deputy head of a Chinese military aircraft research center was sentenced to six and a half years in jail after being convicted of embezzlement and bribery.

Gao Li, former deputy director of the Aviation Industry Corporation of China’s First Aircraft Institute in Xi’an, was found guilty of embezzling 392,000 yuan (US$58,630) in public funds between 2009 and 2011, according to a verdict handed down by Shaanxi’s Xianyang Intermediate People’s Court this week.

AVIC is a state-owned defense conglomerate that manufactures military planes and helicopters for the Chinese People’s Liberation Army. It has 100 subsidiaries, 23 listed companies and more than 450,000 employees.

Gao, 60, had also accepted bribes and luxury cars worth a total of 2.67 million yuan, with part of the money used to renovate his mistress’s house in Xi’an, according to the court judgement.

Gao was fined 500,000 yuan in addition to his prison sentence.

The First Aircraft Institute was involved in the research of Chinese military jets, including JH-7 fighter-bombers, J-10 and J-11 fighters, Z-9 helicopters and early warning planes, according to Shaanxi’s industry and information technology department.

Gao was arrested last December when the research center was involved in a series of corruption scandals.

Li Shouze, then deputy general manager at AVIC and also the former head of First Aircraft Institute, died last December amid reports by mainland media that he had accepted 800 million yuan in bribes during a research project on the Y-20 military transport aircraft.

In January, a group of employees of Xi’an Aircraft Industrial Corporation, a subsidiary of AVIC, took to the streets to demand protection of their retirement funds and to protest against “exploitation and deception” by management. The employees' retirement funds disappeared after Li’s death, media reports said at the time.

