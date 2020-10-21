Retired Taiwanese intelligence officers probed over alleged spying activities for China

Three retired Taiwanese intelligence officials were placed under investigation on Wednesday for allegedly spying for Beijing, raising concerns over the mainland’s possible infiltration into the self-ruled island’s intelligence agency.

Former major general Yueh Chih-chung and retired colonels Chang Chao-jan and Chou Tien-tzu were summoned by the Taiwan Taipei District Prosecutors Office for questioning early on Wednesday as investigators searched their homes.

Prosecutors said the trio had met with mainland secret agents while working at Taiwan’s Military Intelligence Bureau between 2013 and 2018.

Chang, the case’s suspected mastermind, was accused of using messaging app WeChat to contact mainland national security officers and of introducing another MIB officer to mainland agents during a 2013 trip across the strait.

Between 2016 and 2018, Chang and Chou had also allegedly brought Yueh and another MIB worker surnamed Wang to meet agents in mainland China. Yueh allegedly passed on confidential documents containing Taiwanese secret agents' details to the mainland agents.

The Taipei District Court on Wednesday ordered the detention of Chang after accepting prosecutors' argument that his case was particularly serious and that there was a likelihood of him fleeing. Yueh and Chou were each released on bail of NT$150,000 (US$5,220)

Chang proclaimed his innocence while being queried by reporters as he was being taken to the Taipei prosecutors' office. “I was the first special agent Taiwan had sent to the mainland,” he said. “I am innocent.”

Yueh left the prosecutors' office by taxi after his release on bail. He did not respond to reporters' questions about his alleged crimes.

