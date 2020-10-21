Impoverished Chinese county denies embezzling funds for US$13 million statue

Local authorities in one of China’s poorest counties have denied accusations of embezzling money from the national poverty alleviation fund to spend on a 86 million yuan (US$13 million) statue of a goddess.

Three years before the Jianhe county in Guizhou province was officially lifted out of poverty in early March, it built a stainless steel statue of the goddess Yang’asha, which measures 88 meters (288 feet) in height.

The legend of Yang’asha has been passed on for generations by the area’s local Miao people. In 2007, an annual festival was established in the county to celebrate the goddess.

The statue, erected in July 2017, was part of an effort by the Jianghe government to boost tourism, with other projects including a hot spring area and a theme park.

The first phase of the hot spring spans 430 acres with an investment of 1.2 billion yuan. The area is built in a 5A scenic area — China’s highest standard for tourist attractions — with a capacity of 10,000 tourists per day. The project is also managed by a top-level domestic company.

The county government spent all funds on poverty alleviation work in the past three years and suspended all supplementary projects for the statue, according to an official of Jianghe’s propaganda department.

The project did not use money from the national poverty alleviation fund, according to a statement issued on Wednesday by the Jianghe tourism bureau. The project brought in substantial revenue during the recent Golden Week holiday, it added.

Chinese authorities have recently launched a campaign to end excessive construction of cultural landmarks. Earlier this month, the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development criticized authorities in Jingzhou city in Hubei province for illegally building a giant bronze statue of the Chinese god Guan Yu and demanded they rectify the structure.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play