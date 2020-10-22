China to celebrate Korean War 70th anniversary as a warning to US, Taiwan: analysts

The ruling Chinese Communist Party will host an assembly on Friday in Beijing to commemorate the 70th anniversary of China entering the Korea War, in an effort to showcase its growing bond with North Korea, but also to use history as the newest battlefront between Beijing and Washington, analysts have said.

The three-year conflict on the Korean peninsula was the first major warfare to occur during the Cold War between the United States and Soviet Union. It began in June 1950 when North Korea invaded the South and ended with an armistice in 1953. The conflict underpinned the intricate dynamics between North and South Korea, as well as those between the U.S. and China, with Beijing being the successor of communist ideals after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.

China regularly celebrates the war against its major antagonist — capitalism — and framed it as the “Chinese people’s voluntary mission to resist U.S. aggression and to aid [North] Korea.”

Friday’s high-profile event in Beijing is set to feature members of The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, the State Council and the Central Military Commission presenting medals to veteran volunteer soldiers, praising them for their enlistment.

With escalating U.S.-China tensions, critics said such a high-profile commemoration is aimed to evoke the memory regarding the tragedy they faced during the war and ultimately to arouse anti-American sentiments. Some Chinese academics have also noted that the celebration is a warning to some U.S. people.

Veteran China watcher Johnny Lau said that as China believed the U.S. continued to support Taiwan, it needed to cause political tension to make the situation beneficial to itself and to cause a deterrent effect on Taiwan.

Taiwan-based China Review News Agency said the celebration was an “alert and reminder” to the U.S. and Taiwan.

“China doesn’t think cooperating with the U.S. on North Korea will do any good to improve the relations,” Zhao Tong, an expert on the Korean peninsula at the Carnegie-Tsinghua Center for Global Policy think tank, told the Financial Times newspaper. “That the US is determined to contain China is an ever-greater consensus in China.”

Chinese military expert Sun Xiaowei told Beijing-run newspaper Ta Kung Pao that China never had the will to replace the U.S.

“On our national security issues, China will not back down in the past, and will never back down in the future,” Sun added. “We were not afraid at the beginning, what are we afraid of now?”

