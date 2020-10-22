Taiwan to buy $1.8 billion US arms package for self-defense

The U.S. State Department has approved on Thursday three new military sales to Taiwan, with a total worth of USD$1.8 billion, amid rising tensions between China and the self-governed enclave. It marks the Trump administration’s eighth export of weapons to Taiwan.

According to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, the formal notifications to the Congress were for 11 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems at an estimated cost of US$436.1 million. They also covered 135 AGM-84H Standoff Land Attack Missile Expanded Response (SLAM-ER) Missiles, worth an estimated US$1.008 billion, and six MS-110 Recce external sensor pods for jets at the price of US$367.2 million.

Given the broad bipartisan support to improve Taiwan’s defense capability, the proposal is expected to pass the Congress and the proposed sale will be effective in a month.

The statement notes that the proposed sale “serves U.S. national, economic, and security interests” by supporting Taiwan’s efforts to modernize its armed forces and to maintain a credible defensive capability. It will not “alter the basic military balance in the region,” but will help Taiwan meet current and future threats.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said the arms sales showed that the United States has attached great importance to the strategic position of the Indo-Pacific region and the Taiwan Strait. The two countries will strengthen their partnership on security to defend the peace and stability of the region, it added.

Speaking at the parliament on Thursday, Taiwan’s Defense Minister Yen Teh-fa said the country will not engage in an arms race with the Chinese Communist Party and is only building up its capabilities on the basis of its defense needs.

In an interview with India’s Zee News, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said Taiwan remains at the frontline of Chinese military expansion and hopes to cooperate with other democratic countries, such as India and the United States, in the fight against authoritarianism.

Wu also warned that China is no longer trying to hide its intention to absorb Taiwan by force. He stressed that new purchases of military equipment would demonstrate to the world the Taiwanese government’s commitment to defending its citizens.

According to Reuters, sales of drones and land-based Harpoon anti-ship missiles are expected to follow.

