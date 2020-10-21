Hong Kong magistrate target of graffiti accusing him of ‘letting protesters off the hook’

Hong Kong police are investigating an incident of offensive graffiti targeting Magistrate Stanley Ho, who has been accused by pro-Beijing figures of siding with protesters.

At around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, four men sprayed red graffiti on the walls of two residential buildings on Marconi Road in Kowloon Tong district and threw garbage in the vicinity. The perpetrators arrived at the scene in a white Lexus driven by a fifth man and left the same way.

The graffiti — written in both simplified and traditional Chinese — criticized Ho for “letting protesters off the hook” and called him a “dog official” as well as other obscenities.

Police also found sheets of paper printed with Ho’s face and insults scattered near Broadcast Drive and Junction Road at around 1 a.m. the next day. No arrests have been made as of Wednesday evening.

The Hong Kong judiciary said it was “highly concerned” about the incident but would not comment further as a police investigation was ongoing. Judges and members of the judiciary have always dealt with cases without fear or favor, and anyone dissatisfied with a ruling can seek an appeal, the judiciary added.

Formerly a magistrate at the Eastern Court, Ho took up the role of temporary deputy registrar of the High Court in September. The judiciary said the change in posting was not political in nature.

In August, Ho drew ire from pro-Beijing groups after he found District Councilor Jocelyn Chau and her assistant not guilty of assaulting police. During the trial, Ho said that the officers who testified were “covering one lie with another” and described them as unreliable witnesses.

Pro-Beijing lawmaker Elizabeth Quat wrote to Chief Justice Geoffrey Ma to complain that Ho was biased toward protesters and to accuse him of making unfair rulings.

Ho also drew controversy in another case involving a student protester charged with possession of an offensive weapon. The magistrate freed the defendant after rejecting police testimony as unreliable, which triggered condemnation from Beijing-backed newspapers Ta Kung Pao and Wen Wei Po.

In response, Chief Magistrate Victor So reviewed the complaints against six cases adjudicated by Ho and concluded earlier this month that the complaints were unsubstantiated.

“The Magistrate also did not make any remark that indicates a personal or political inclination, or gives rise to an apparent bias against police officers,” the chief magistrate said in a statement at the time.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play