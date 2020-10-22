Stop compromising: Jimmy Lai warns the Vatican of Chinese interference

China has leveraged its economic powers to impose its political stance on other countries, which led to “a total corruption of the world’s values,” said Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai in his latest Twitter live chat. “And this has to stop,” he stressed.

Lai was joined by Jillian Melchior, editorial page writer at the Wall Street Journal, and guest host Mark Clifford, former editor-in-chief of South China Morning Post. The trio discussed the compromises cultural, business as well as religious institutions have made in the hope of forging closer ties with China and their long-term impact on daily lives of people around the world.

The media tycoon raised the example of the upcoming renewal of the controversial Sino-Vatican agreement. “The Vatican has gained nothing but the oppression of the church and the believers,” said Lai.

“It’s a policy of appeasement to China, and what it’s giving is more authorities for the Chinese government to interfere with affairs of the church,” said Melchior, citing the growing crackdown on the underground church as well as censorship and surveillance of sermon content.

“We have seen Xi Jinping essentially trying to supplant God in a lot of ways. And the Vatican is condoling this, which is a terrible mistake,” she added.

Melchior also saw a similar issue in Disney’s production of Mulan, which was filmed in the province of Xinjiang - where over a million Uyghurs are now held in mass detention camps - with the approval of the Chinese authorities.

“It’s part of a disturbing trend where Hollywood studios, which have so much influence on culture, are willing to bend over backwards to accommodate the Chinese Communist Party,” she continued.

“It’s enormously shortsighted. Today they are asking you to put a thing in the caption or credit, in the future, it will be more assertive in dictating the content.” Melchior also called out the hypocrisy of film directors and actors who stand for social justice only when it is favorable.

“When you make these small concessions, it sends a message to the CCP that they own your business. They are not small compromises. They are enormous existential compromises and what people are losing is their ability to conduct business by the rule of law and international order,” said Melchior, adding she is skeptical of anyone who purports to stand up for human rights but refuses to take a stance against Beijing.

