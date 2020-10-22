US clamps restrictions on six more Chinese media outlets in a bid to curb propaganda

In a move to push back against Chinese propaganda, the U.S. operations of six more China-based media companies has been designated as foreign missions, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Wednesday.

“They are all substantially owned and effectively controlled by a foreign government,” said Pompeo, adding that there is no restriction on what the outlets can publish. “We are just ensuring American consumers can differentiate between news written by a free press and propaganda distributed by the Chinese Communist Party itself.”

According to Reuters, the move is the Trump administration’s latest step to curb Chinese activity in the United States in the run-up to the presidential election, as Trump has made his tough approach to China a key policy.

“The U.S. has gone too far,” Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of Beijing mouthpiece Global Times, tweeted in response. “The move will further poison the working environment of media outlets in each other’s country. As long as Chinese media outlets suffer actual harm, Beijing will definitely retaliate.”

“U.S. media outlets' operation in HK could be included in the retaliation list,” Hu warned.

The six publications, the Yicai Global, Jiefang Daily, the Xinmin Evening News, Social Sciences in China Press, the Beijing Review, and the Economic Daily, are the latest additions to the list of Chinese media firms classified as foreign missions by the U.S. authorities.

The United States has imposed the same label on Chinese state media including Xinhua News Agency, People’s Daily, CCTV and Global Time earlier this year and required the outlets to reduce their number of employees to 100. In retaliation, China has expelled American reporters from New York Times, Wall Street Journal and Washington Post in March.

