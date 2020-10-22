‘My heart goes out to you,’ US senator stands with families of Hong Kong 12

Rick Scott, Republican senator from the state of Florida, expressed concerns about the 12 Hong Kong activists who have been detained by the Chinese authorities for nearly two months.

“My heart goes out to you,” the 67-year-old politician said in a message for the families of the 12 in an interview with Hong Kong Democracy Council. “Whenever you see stuff like that, you internalize it and wonder how you will feel if it happens to your family.”

“They are scared to death that they are never going to see them again,” said Scott, adding concerns about the treatment of the detainees, including whether they are tortured or have access to medication. “You just don’t know any of these things.”

The activists were arrested by Chinese coast guards in late August when they attempted to flee to Taiwan from Hong Kong, where they face charges relating to national security or last year’s protests. The Chinese authorities have officially accused 10 of them of illegal border crossing and two of organizing the act. They have been denied access to lawyers hired by their families.

“People are going to stand up. We are going to stand with the 12 individuals and the people of Hong Kong and the people of Communist China,” said Scott, stressing that people merely want to live their lives in the way they want. He hoped the 12 will be released and can reunite with their families soon.

“It’s going to be a hard fight. We don’t know how long it will take. But we will prevail,” he continued.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play