Hong Kong lawmaker faces British legal disciplinary hearing after calling for the killing of protesters

Firebrand Hong Kong lawmaker Junius Ho is expected to attend a disciplinary hearing by a British legal regulatory body over controversial comments he made during an assembly where he called for pro-independence activists to be “killed without mercy.”

The pro-Beijing legislator could be removed from the British legal register if found guilty of the alleged misconduct, where he would be the first legal practitioner deregistered by a common law jurisdiction since anti-government protests erupted in Hong Kong last year.

The Solicitors Regulation Authority, where Ho obtained his qualification to practice law in England and Wales in 1997, revealed on Monday that Ho would be facing three charges for comments made in September 2017, and also for the materials he published on the two subsequent days. These were alleged to have promoted the killing of political opponents, inciting violence against opponents and causing offense.

“The allegations are subject to a Hearing before the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal and are as yet unproven,” the regulator said in a statement published on Monday.

In a pro-Beijing rally held on Sept. 17, 2017, Ho said that pro-democracy elements in Hong Kong should be “killed without mercy.”

“What should we do with them except killing them?” he said during the 4,000-strong rally which called for pro-democracy activist Benny Tai to be sacked by the University of Hong Kong’s faculty of law.

After a strong backlash from pro-democracy demonstrators, Ho later clarified on social media that people had mistaken the intention of his comments.

Hong Kong lawyer Jonathan Man said although the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal could cancel Ho’s qualification in the U.K., it does not “automatically” affect his qualifications in Hong Kong.

Another lawyer Alan Wong said the Law Society of Hong Kong should follow in the SRA’s footsteps and launch an investigation into Ho’s conduct.

Ho told the Apple Daily that he found the investigation “disappointing,” arguing that the British government did not fully understand what he said. He insisted that he did not promote violence on that occasion.

Ho has practiced law in Hong Kong since 1988 and in Singapore from 1995. Anglia Ruskin University in the U.K. withdrew Ho’s honorary doctorate degree last September. He received another honorary doctorate degree from the China University of Political Science and Law in Beijing in December.

