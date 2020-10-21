China’s Nov. 11 shopping spree to last up to 22 days amid bid to boost local economy

China’s annual shopping spree event on Nov. 11 will be extended amid calls to boost the internal circulation of the domestic economy.

On the Tmall online shopping platform, the first wave of the mass shopping spree will run between Nov. 1 and 3, to be followed by the second wave on Nov. 11.

On another e-commerce platform JD, the event will extend from Oct. 21 to Nov. 11, lasting for 22 days.

Such extensions might not boost purchases, since most people would have already bought what they needed online during the course of the year, when they had to stay home, Kevin Tsui, associate professor of economics at Clemson University, told Apple Daily.

The prolonged sale period received different reactions online. Some people regretted making purchases earlier that they would not have made had they known that the Nov. 11 event would be brought forward. Others were put off by the new arrangements, saying that it would be better to directly apply discounts to goods.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play