China mulls regulations for livestreamed auctions after widespread complaints

China’s market regulators are taking a close look at auctions livestreamed over the internet, a lucrative business that rose to prominence during COVID-19 lockdowns but has also attracted many complaints.

In a consultation document, the State Administration for Market Regulation said that it was looking into regulating livestreamed auctions and product bundling as well as the responsibilities that should be imposed on online vendors and service providers.

Livestream service providers will be considered operators of an “online transaction platform” if certain legal criteria are met, according to the draft bill.

Livestream service providers may also be required by law to make specific information available, such as enabling a rewind function for livestreamed auctions, the regulators added.

The public consultation document also proposed requirements for service providers to show clear indications to consumers about product bundling and to make sure it isn’t the default setting for users. Consumers should also be notified if products have multiple purchase options.

In spite of complaints against the video-streaming technology, regulators said they wanted to encourage livestreamed auctions to “spark innovation in the online economy,” increase consumer spending and help kickstart the economy after the COVID-19 slump.

Vendors below a certain revenue cap who make fewer than 52 transactions a year will be exempt from China’s registration policy for businesses, the consultation document proposed.

Chinese authorities have received around 21,900 complaints about livestreams so far in 2020 — almost five times the amount from the same period last year. Around 13,100 complaints were related to livestreamed auctions.

Complaints were mainly focused on the sales of jewelry, clothes and household items, and the five companies that received the most livestream-related complaints were e-commerce platforms or short-form video platforms.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play