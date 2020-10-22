Beijing-Vatican pact on bishop selection renewed

Beijing and the Vatican on Thursday renewed a controversial accord that allowed both parties to have a say in appointing bishops in mainland China, the Chinese foreign ministry announced.

The two countries agreed to extend the pact, which expired today, for two more years “after friendly consultations,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said, adding that both sides would continue to maintain close communication and work toward improving relations.

The agreement, initially signed in 2018, allowed the Pope to appoint and veto mainland bishops approved by the Communist Party. Its signing was seen as a milestone in mending bilateral relations after Beijing broke off diplomatic ties with the Holy See in 1951.

The Holy See hopes the pact will bridge the gap among 12 million Catholics in mainland China who are split between patriotic state-run churches that are loyal to the Communist Party and underground churches that see the Pope as the authority.

Critics see the pact as highly controversial, with the United States and conservative Catholics accusing the Vatican of selling out to appease China.

Observers said the renewal was good news for China and the Vatican, but would be unwelcome by Taiwan as, some said, the Chinese government’s ultimate goal in upholding the deal was to hope that the Holy See would sever ties with Taipei. The Vatican is Taiwan’s sole ally in Europe.

In Taiwan, the foreign ministry said it hoped that the accord would help address the problem of deteriorating religious freedom in mainland China, where the government had recently renewed and intensified efforts to persecute churches.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State, said on Wednesday that the Holy See was satisfied with the results of the agreement so far. He reiterated that the pact was aimed at unifying the church, not at establishing diplomatic relations.

In Hong Kong, the Catholic bishop is directly appointed by the Vatican, but that position has been unfilled since then bishop Michael Yeung died of liver cancer nearly two years ago. Chinese politics are said to be weighing on the selection of the next position.

