China, Vatican to announce controversial agreement extension

The controversial Sino-Vatican agreement over the appointment of Catholic bishops in China will be renewed, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State confirmed on Wednesday. A formal announcement is expected on Thursday.

While Beijing mouthpiece Global Times pointed out how the renewal reflects the Holy See’s goodwill to improve relations with China despite mounting pressure, Taiwanese political scientist John Lim stressed that formal diplomatic ties between the two will be bad news for Taiwan.

Among Taiwan’s fifteen allies, the Vatican is the one and only sovereign state in Europe. Despite the small size of the city, the papal state has influence on all continents and is arguably Taiwan’s most crucial ally. A break in their relationship will deal a strong blow to Taiwan’s recognition overseas, Lim noted.

Taiwan is “too weak” to pose an objection, he added. Even if the Vatican is to break diplomatic ties, the enclave can only express regrets and nothing else. Lim noted that Taiwan has not issued a statement, but the self-governed island has been paying close attention to the renewal of the agreement and preparing for any diplomatic changes.

Taiwan’s objection, however, is not China’s most important consideration. The division between the official church sanctioned by the state and the underground church remains a thorn between Beijing and Rome. In the case of the establishment of formal diplomatic ties, the Vatican will send officials and set up an embassy in China, which will exert pressure on Beijing. It is why Beijing is wary of moving forward with the relationship, said Lim.

While the United States might issue a statement to express regret over the renewal of the agreement, it is unlikely to take further action. “With the election coming, Pompeo’s position is also under threat as he doesn’t know if he can continue his term,” said Lim.

The space for religious freedom and the plight of the underground church are issues to be observed, he added.

