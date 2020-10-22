Chinese legal scholars and artists call for release of detained publisher in joint petition

Chinese legal scholars and artists have launched a petition calling for the release of publisher Geng Xiaonan, as authorities have accused her of publishing 200,000 unlawful items.

Former Tsinghua University legal scholar Xu Zhangrun, Peking University legal scholar He Weifang, Zhang Qianfan, Tsinghua sociology scholar Guo Yuhua, Beijing Film Academy retired professor Hao Jian and art critic Li Xianting jointly lodged the petition.

They said although Geng was arrested on suspicion of running an “illegal business operation,” it was well known that Geng was punished for helping scholars and activists, who had been detained for their speeches. Geng was publicly supportive of Xu when he was detained for an accusation of soliciting prostitutes, before he was fired by Tsinghua University.

The group accused the authorities of violating article 35 of the Chinese constitution, which protects citizens' freedoms, as well as abuse of power under article 70 of the Administrative Litigation Law over inappropriate motivation for the arrest. The petition praised Geng as a law-abiding citizen who seeks justice for all, and her publications were children’s and cooking books which did not contain any sensitive content.

Chinese police previously accused Geng, who ran Ruiya Books with her husband, of publishing some 8,000 unlawful items. The number has been increased to 200,000, RTHK reported on Thursday.

Both Geng and her husband were arrested in September for being the legal representative of a company that published unlawful items.

Geng has not been involved in the operation of the relevant company for years and had resigned from the role of legal representative, according to RTHK. She wished to accept the accusations against her so her husband could receive a more lenient sentence, the report said.

