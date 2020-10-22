Aviation workers fear domino effect from Cathay layoffs

A shocking announcement by Cathay Pacific this week to axe 5,300 Hong Kong staff members has sent ripples through the local aviation workforce as more employees fear getting caught in the retrenchment storm, unionists say.

From catering to aircraft maintenance, the massive layoffs will deal a blow to a line of companies that rely heavily on revenues derived from the local carriers, including Cathay Dragon, a high-profile casualty of the restructuring exercise.

“It’s not clear to what extent they will be affected. We are all in uncharted waters as [the layoffs] are unprecedented,” Li Wing-foo, the vice chairperson of the Staffs and Workers Union of Hong Kong Civil Airlines, said on Thursday.

Cabin crew members who are seemingly spared the axe have been asked to sign new contracts that they describe as “an insult” to their profession. Such feedback was heard in an online meeting between management and staff on Thursday, when many senior flight attendants voiced worries that their pension payments would be severely affected under the new employment terms.

According to Amber Suen, vice chair of the Cathay Pacific Airways Flight Attendants Union, staffers who manage to cling on to their jobs must receive pay cuts of between 14% and 36%, with a variety of allowances also taken away.

“A lot of them think this is an insult. Many of them do not want to sign” the new contract, but the company told them that they would not receive severance payments if they decided to call it quits on their own, Suen said.

Analysts have suggested Cathay Pacific’s large-scale layoffs may spawn copycats in other sectors, which will worsen the employment situation in Hong Kong, already dragged down by the double whammy of civil unrest and a pandemic-driven economic decline.

Staff of aircraft maintenance service provider China Aircraft Services received an internal letter from their chief executive Andreas Meisel, who said the closure of Cathay Dragon had taken a heavy toll on the firm’s revenues. He called for “unity” among staff as the company tried to go through this difficult period.

Unionist Li said that LSG Sky Chefs, an in-flight catering company, was another company hit by the Cathay Dragon decision, as 60% of its business had come from the local carrier. Many from the aviation industry had contacted him to express worries that they would lose their jobs in the coming months, he said.

The city’s unemployment rate stands at 6.4%, the highest in nearly 16 years.

