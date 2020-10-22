New Civil Human Rights Front leader vows to find new ways to fight for democracy

The newly-elected leader of the organization behind some of Hong Kong’s largest anti-government demonstrations vowed to carry the torch in their fight for democracy, and pledged to forge a new path through recent setbacks and limitations.

Figo Chan was elected the new convenor of the Civil Human Rights Front on Wednesday, succeeding Jimmy Sham who stepped down after a two-year term.

The group organized two historic mass protests against the now-withdrawn extradition bill in June 2019, which has been widely seen as the starting point that kick-started a citywide pro-democracy movement that has lasted for more than a year.

Both Chan and Sham told the Apple Daily that despite the international attention the marches received, they both wished that the protests, and the movement that it evolved into, had never happened. “Many saw it as a historic feat that broke records when more than a million people had come out and protested on June 9, but I would rather not have such a title. I would rather Hong Kong have universal suffrage without having to go through such a catastrophic event,” Sham said.Chan said he could not have imagined the aftermath of those events."We became very stressed because we didn’t want to see more people have to make sacrifices, we didn’t want to see more people get hurt, bleed and even die because of these incidents," Chan said.

More than 10,000 people have been arrested during protests since June 9 last year, of which 22% have been charged, according to police figures as of September.

Chan himself faces at least 10 different charges, including organizing and participating in unauthorized assemblies. He expects that there will be more to come in the days ahead.

Chan said his first order of business was to find new ways to break through the months of setbacks the movement has suffered since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic this year. Police have banned their protests on health grounds, leaving the group unable to carry forward their work, he said.

The group would have to find alternative ways to help the movement, aside from staging demonstrations, he said.

“Frankly speaking, there are limitations. The front may end up doing less and less, or maybe one day be unable to protest or hold gatherings, but what we can do, is to support those who have been arrested, charged, and to be a voice for those who don’t have a voice,” Chan said.

When asked why he still agreed to take up such a position given the obstacles ahead, Chan said it was his duty and he could not imagine leaving Hong Kong.

“So many people had given up so much during the Umbrella Movement, I can’t just leave ... Those who stay are the ones who need to think about how to make things better,” he said.

