Wealth link between Hong Kong and mainland China capped at US$23 billion each way

Investments of private wealth across the border between Hong Kong and mainland China will be capped at 150 billion yuan (US$23 billion) in each direction, according to the Hong Kong Monetary Authority.

The Wealth Management Connect program will allow residents of Hong Kong, Macau and cities in Guangdong province’s Greater Bay Area to invest across the border. They will also have an individual quota of 1 million yuan, the HKMA said.

The program was first announced in June as cities were discussing details and consulting the financial industry.

Hong Kong Monetary Authority Chief Executive Eddie Yue said in his column in June that the authority will take an incremental approach with proper risk controls, in accordance with experience in the Stock Connect and Bond Connect schemes.

The product for the program will be more simple and of lower risk, Yue said. Investors will open transfer and investment accounts in banks on both sides, he added.

The cap was within market expectations, but it was still on a small scale compared to personal and business savings in the mainland, said Tommy Ong, Wealth Management Solutions Managing Director at DBS Bank Hong Kong. Savings in the mainland were at 209.49 trillion yuan as of the end of August, representing an increase of 10.3% compared to last year.

Ong said he expects the southbound investment direction of Bond Connect to be launched alongside the Wealth Management Connect program.

The Stock Connect scheme also maintains a daily cap. The cap for northbound investment is at 52 billion yuan per day, and southbound investment is at 42 billion yuan per day. The Bond Connect scheme only allows northbound investments but does not set a cap.

Under the Mainland-Hong Kong Mutual Recognition of Funds launched in July 2015, non-mainland retail funds are allowed to be sold in the mainland. The initial investment quota was 300 billion yuan for in and out fund flows each way.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play