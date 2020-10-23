Dozens of UK lawmakers want foreign chief Raab to demand China release Hongkongers

The plight of 12 Hong Kong people held in mainland China has ignited support in the United Kingdom Parliament, where more than 60 members are urging their foreign affairs minister to demand Beijing let the detainees go.

In their joint letter to British foreign secretary Dominic Raab on Thursday, the group of parliamentarians warned that if the international society did not voice out, the Chinese authorities would prosecute the Hong Kong activists and send them to jail, the Guardian newspaper reported.

Raab should demand that Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and the Beijing government immediately release the 12 Hong Kong people and make sure they had the right to select legal representatives, contact their families and be given medicines, the group said in the letter.

Over 60 people from various political groupings signed the letter, including Damian Green and Iain Duncan Smith from the Conservative Party and Sarah Champion from the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Hong Kong.

The 12 Hongkongers had been held in Chinese custody since August, after their speedboat was intercepted by Guangdong coast guard while on their way to seek asylum in Taiwan. Many of them were facing charges in Hong Kong related to mass protests last year.

It was unacceptable for them to have been detained for two months without access to legal and medical assistance, said Layla Moran, Liberal Democrat spokesperson for foreign affairs and international development. “The foreign secretary must make this a diplomatic priority, and the 12 should be immediately returned home,” she said.

Moran and the others also pointed out in their letter that some of the detainees possessed British National (Overseas) passports.

The BN(O) passport is granted to Hong Kong people born before the handover of the British colony to the Chinese government in 1997, and allows holders to get limited consular services. China does not recognize the BN(O) status or dual nationality, as it is of the view that Hongkongers are Chinese citizens and should not receive assistance from other countries.

Duncan Smith said that according to the Sino-British Declaration, the U.K. had an obligation to protect Hong Kong until 2047. “Raising the case to diplomatic level might not be enough,” he said. “We might need to go further and provide consular assistance.”

