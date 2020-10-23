It’s a kowtow deal, says underground priest of China-Vatican pact

An outspoken underground priest in mainland China has slammed the renewal of a bishop agreement between Beijing and the Vatican as an obsequious act of bowing to state-sanctioned religion and a betrayal of Catholic teachings.

Father Paul Dong from Zhengding in northern Hebei province reiterated his oft-stated stance that China’s Communist Party would only choose bishops who supported the communist leadership, listened to the party and followed the communist way.

“Religion sinicization means religion with Communist Party characteristics. Where is the freedom for followers of religion?” he told Apple Daily on Thursday following the announcement that China and the Vatican had decided to extend by two years the accord which allowed the Pope to appoint and veto bishops approved by the party.

Dong did not hold back in his criticism of the agreement as completely running counter to the Catholic doctrine.

The party’s benchmarks were to “uphold Communist Party leadership, obey the party and go the socialist way,” he said.

“This is a kowtow agreement that has the aim of merging the underground and official churches. It can dupe Catholics at large but not the Communist Party.”

In the two years since a provisional pact was signed between the two countries in 2018, underground churches that operated without the party’s blessings had consistently faced repression, said a Catholic called Jacob from Hebei’s Dioecesis Paotimensis, also known as the Baoding diocese.

Jacob named underground priest Zhao Kexun and Cui Tai, coadjutor bishop of Xuanhua diocese in the same province, as among those who had been taken away by authorities. Underground churches and Catholics were also placed under close surveillance, he said.

The renewal of the agreement could embolden the party’s suppression efforts in the belief that the Vatican was recognizing state-run churches and that there was therefore no need for underground churches to exist in mainland China, Jacob said.

“Underground churches have no more hope without the support of the Holy See,” he said, adding that some Catholics believed Pope Francis had deviated from Catholic teachings. Some priests were so disappointed with the Vatican that they had given up their roles in the clergy, he said.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play