Little chance of Carrie Lam visiting Beijing this month on Hong Kong policy address: reports

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam is unlikely to go to Beijing this month to discuss economic recovery proposals with central ministries despite plans unveiled earlier, local broadcasters have reported, citing sources.

One pro-Beijing lawmaker and Executive Council member, Regina Ip, said she was not surprised by the news reports of television stations i-Cable News and nowNews on Friday, as the mainland Chinese authorities were very busy in the lead-up to the fifth plenary session of the 19th central committee of the Communist Party in Beijing at the end of the month.

The latest news emerged just days after Lam told the public on Oct. 12, while announcing the delay of her annual policy address, about her intention to visit Beijing in late October to discuss with various ministries and commissions proposals to be made in the address. Lam had been scheduled to deliver her fourth policy address on Oct. 14 but postponed it two days before the event. She then traveled across the boundary on Oct. 14 to attend the 40th anniversary of China’s first special economic zone, Shenzhen, where Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a speech during the celebrations on the same day.

In response to the news reports, Ip Kwok-him, Hong Kong deputy to the National People’s Congress and an Executive Council member, said he could not comment on the reported delay in Lam’s trip or on how it would affect Greater Bay Area developments to be mentioned in the policy address because he had not received any related information.

Earlier, he said Lam’s trip would produce a more substantial policy address and that some government policies on the agenda of the upcoming plenary session might be related to her proposals in the policy address.

Eric Chan, director of the Chief Executive’s Office, said in reply to media enquiries that they had not yet confirmed whether Lam could go ahead with her trip in late October.

“We are still liaising with Beijing,” Chan said. He sidestepped the question of whether Lam would set off in November instead, reiterating only that they had not firmed up the meeting details with the central authorities.

In her Oct. 12 comments, Lam said she had drawn up a series of economic recovery recommendations for the central government’s consideration and support, and had received notification that she could join meetings with ministries and commissions after Oct. 20 to discuss the feasibility of her ideas. Lam also said that she aimed to deliver the policy address by the end of November.

