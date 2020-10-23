US Air Force admits sending reconnaissance flight over Taipei

A reconnaissance aircraft belonging to the United States Air Force flew over the Taiwanese capital earlier this week, the U.S. military command said on Thursday.

“I can confirm that an RC-135W Rivet Joint aircraft did fly over the northern portion of Taiwan yesterday as part of a routine mission,” the U.S. Air Force Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) told The Drive, a technology news outlet, on Wednesday. PACAF is the top Air Force command for operations in the Pacific region.

The PACAF statement said the flight was “part of an operational intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance mission” that came after the recent spate of threats from Beijing aimed at Taiwan and its allies in Washington, The Drive reported on Thursday.

However, Taiwan’s Air Force Command disagreed with the U.S. statement, saying that no U.S. military aircraft flew over Taiwan’s main island on Wednesday, Oct. 21. According to a source familiar with the military, the U.S. Air Force entered Taiwan’s Aviation Identification Zone that day, but did not actually enter Taipei’s airspace.

The Boeing RC-135W Rivet Joint reconnaissance plane has been used by the United States Air Force and the British Royal Air Force mainly for intelligence-gathering duties.

Beijing has recently sent fighter jets and bombers over the waters of the Taiwan Strait and over southwestern Taiwan, for combat exercises, as the U.S. increases its support to the self-governed island.

