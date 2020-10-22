Hong Kong slaps record fine on Goldman Sachs (Asia) for 1MDB role

Goldman Sachs (Asia), an arm of the American investment bank, has been fined a record HK$2.7 billion (US$348 million) in Hong Kong for its role in the massive 1MDB scandal that sent a former Malaysian prime minister behind bars for 12 years.

There were “serious lapses and deficiencies in its management supervisory, risk, compliance and anti-money laundering controls” in handling three bond offerings raised by the now-collapsed 1Malaysia Development Berhad, said Hong Kong’s financial watchdog, the Securities and Futures Commission.

The regional branch of Goldman Sachs “contributed to the misappropriation of” a total of US$2.6 billion from US$6.5 billion raised in 2012 and 2013, the SFC said in a statement issued on Thursday in imposing its biggest penalty to date.

In return, it received 37% of revenue of US$567 million earned from the shady bond offerings, becoming the largest beneficiary among various Goldman Sachs units involved in the deals, the SFC said.

It said that Goldman Sachs (Asia), as “the compliance and control hub of Goldman Sachs in Asia and based in Hong Kong… lacked adequate controls in place to monitor staff and detect misconduct” and “allowed the 1MDB bond offerings to proceed when numerous red flags surrounding the offerings had not been properly scrutinised.”

SFC chief executive Ashley Alder said in the statement: “This enforcement action is the result of a rigorous, independent investigation conducted by the SFC into whether Goldman Sachs (Asia)'s involvement with 1MDB in 2012 and 2013 contravened the standards expected of firms under Hong Kong regulations.”

The record fine reflected its findings that the investment banking unit “failed to deal properly with numerous suspicious circumstances surrounding the 1MDB bond offerings,” he added. “These failures led to multiple, serious breaches of the rules which set out the high standards of behavior expected of all firms supervised by the SFC.”

In the United States, the investment bank has agreed to pay the U.S. government US$2.8 billion to settle related charges, according to various media reports.

Established by the Malaysian government under the reign of former prime minister Najib Razak, 1MDB has been under global spotlight for years in a cross-border investigation spanning at least six countries over the alleged embezzlement of massive funds raised in multiple offerings. Earlier this year, Razak himself was sentenced to 12 years in jail for abuse of power linked to the scandal, which saw more than US$700 million landing in his own bank accounts.

Among the individual dealmakers involved, former officer of Goldman Sachs (Asia) Tim Leissner has pleaded guilty to charges brought by the U.S. Department of Justice, including conspiracy to commit money laundering. Another financier, Malaysian businessman Low Taek Jho, also known as Jho Low, is on the wanted list of international investigators in relation to the fraud.

The latest fine broke Hong Kong’s previous record, set last year when a number of banks were punished for their joint sponsorship of three faulty listing applications, namely those of China Forestry Holdings Company Limited, Tianhe Chemicals Group Limited and an unnamed applicant. Fines totaling HK$787 million were imposed on UBS, Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley and the now-defunct Standard Chartered Securities.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play