Hong Kong private investigator denies involvement in tailing pro-independence activists in Taipei

A Hong Kong private investigator has denied being involved in the case of three pro-independence activists being followed in Taiwan last year.

Three members of the now-defunct pro-independence group Studentlocalism, including ex-convenor Tony Chung, were followed in Taipei when they met journalist Su Yung-yao and anti-communist activist May Yang in January last year. Photos of the meeting were published by state-run media Wen Wei Po and Ta Kung Pao, who accused Su and Yang of being “secret envoys” of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen.

Su and Yang filed a lawsuit, claiming a breach of privacy. The photos were taken by staff members of Taiwanese private investigator Unity Credit Investigation Co. Ltd., according to an investigation by the Taipei District Prosecutors Office.

Unity Credit head Chao Bo-kai admitted the company took the job with a rate of NT$20,000 (US$695) per day to tail Chung’s group. The assignment was offered by Lee Pan-ho, a Hong Kong student studying in Taiwan, the Taipei District Prosecutors Office said. Lee told the office that he received an order from the Hong Kong private investigator Pi Investigation and he did not receive any benefits from the case.

The office criticized the 11 people involved in the case for assisting foreign forces, but did not lodge any prosecutions as the incident occurred in public places. It also slammed Lee for conducting inappropriate work unrelated to his work permit.

When the Apple Daily spoke to Chao, he asked if the call was about the case and denied he was investigated by prosecutors. He also denied having any relations to the Chinese newspapers that published the photos.

In a phone call with the Apple Daily, a Pi Investigation employee asked the reporter where he heard about the case. He also denied asking Lee to hire Unity Credit, before hanging up.

Lee and Tony Chung have yet to respond to the Apple Daily.

Lee studied an associate degree at the HKU School of Professional and Continuing Education, before studying psychology at Taipei’s Fu Jen Catholic University in 2015. He was employed as an engineer at a tech company after graduation, according to an online resume that was removed on Thursday afternoon.

