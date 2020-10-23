Beware communist infiltration in Canada provincial polls: Hong Kong group

Activists including Hongkongers are waging a campaign to warn Canadian voters against possible infiltration by China’s Communist Party into local politics ahead of a weekend provincial election in British Columbia.

The campaign, called “No BC for Xi,” is organized by nine concern groups that target Chinese human rights. They are asking candidates from all political parties contesting the Saturday election to show whether they will stand against the Beijing leadership headed by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The activists are also tracking and labeling politicians in BC Canada in terms of whether they are leaning toward or opposing the Communist Party, a campaign agenda that has drawn mixed views from locals.

“The Chinese Communist Party is infiltrating into Canada, and it should be the agenda of not just Hong Kong people living in Canada but also many other Canadians who will be affected,” said one of the campaign organizers, Haber Lee of the student group Vancouver Hong Kong Political Activists.

Through their campaigning, Lee and her co-workers are seeking to remind people of the gradual Chinese communist infiltration in Canadian politics and the economy, and to ask BC voters to be alert to candidates who maintain a close relationship with the Communist Party, accept gifts and donations from it and support the Chinese-led Belt and Road Initiative.

Lee said the infiltration work in Canada were carried out on the provincial and municipal levels. The Chinese authorities spread their influence through the establishment of Confucius institutes in different regions and sponsored members of the Legislative Assembly to travel to China, she said.

“Hong Kong is an example for our reference,” Lee warned. “If Canadians don’t care about the infiltration work done by the CCP politically and economically, Canada would bear the consequences.”

Local voters in BC offered mixed views on the campaign, with those not of Chinese ethnicity generally paying little attention to the issue.

Daniel Weir, a fresh graduate from the University of British Columbia, said that the provincial election should focus on livelihood issues. He had not heard of any candidate being sponsored by the Communist Party and would not change his vote because of “CCP infiltration.”

John Yetman, a secondary school teacher, said he was aware that some candidates in the last election had reportedly received donations from China. He said that Canadians should be concerned no matter where the infiltration originated from.

Yetman also agreed that at the moment, most Canadians only cared about their livelihoods, but he added that the current problems of housing and education were definitely tied to China.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play