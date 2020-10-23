HKU to appoint Communist Party committee member to top job

Two academics from China’s top university — including a Communist Party committee member — have been nominated to leading positions at the University of Hong Kong, raising concerns over academic freedoms at the city’s most prestigious school, Apple Daily has learned.

The appointments of Max Shen, dean and Party representative of Tsinghua University’s Department of Industrial Engineering, and Gong Peng, dean of its School of Science, will be discussed by HKU’s council at a meeting scheduled for Tuesday. If approved, they will take up the posts of vice president of research and of academic development, respectively, in January.

Party committees have more sway over decision-making at mainland universities than the official management bodies, said veteran China watcher Johnny Lau, adding that Beijing “wants to control people’s brains, including the ideologies they believe in.”

Education sector lawmaker Ip Kin-yuen warned that Shen’s role as a party committee member at the Beijing-based Tinghua would affect his work: “He might need to listen to the Party in many ways, which will cast a shadow in terms of the university’s academic freedom and its development.”

A spokesperson for HKU said that all appointments must go through the regular procedures and added that it would be inappropriate to comment on the appointments of Shen and Gong at this stage.

