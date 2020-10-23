‘Underwear-colored’ iPhone 12 giving Chinese Apple fans the blues

Apple consumers in mainland China have panned the blue color of the new iPhone 12 model after visuals of the handset surfaced on the internet ahead of official sales starting on Friday.

The American brand’s much anticipated upgrades come in four new models, and earlier, blue was the most popular color among the more than 820,000 advance orders placed last week to buy the iPhone 12 model on JD.com, mainland China’s second largest e-commerce player.

Many Chinese internet users got a rude shock, however, upon seeing a number of photos of the blue handsets circulating on social media.

Much to their chagrin, the color was markedly different from the one shown during the Apple launch on Oct. 14. It was too sharp, like that seen on blue plastic slippers, plastic buckets, undies, garbage scoopers, petrol cans and so on, went the endless criticism. Some of the complainants wondered if they should cancel their orders.

The shade of blue had its supporters as well, though, as some said it was eye-catching and differentiated the new iPhone 12 from the iPhone 11 of last year.

Francis Fong, a tech expert in Hong Kong who unboxed a blue iPhone 12 model, said he did not agree with the description of the device as plastic. He also disagreed with claims of a deviation in the color, suggesting that it could have been due to the reflection of the glass on the back of the handset.

A handset seller in the Hong Kong downtown area of Mong Kok, Kowloon, said that the blue iPhone 12 had been the most popular product so far; however, he expected some consumers to change their minds and switch to black or other colors once they laid eyes on the blue phone.

---------------------------------

