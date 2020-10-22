Bishop accord obviously to help forge Beijing-Vatican ties, says Cardinal Zen of Hong Kong

The renewal of a controversial deal between Beijing and the Vatican on Thursday is an “obvious” attempt to establish diplomatic ties, retired Hong Kong bishop Cardinal Joseph Zen has said amid the Holy See’s denials of the claim.

China and the Vatican decided to extend the historic deal, which allowed the Pope to appoint and veto bishops approved by the Communist Party, for two years. The accord, initially signed in 2018, was seen as a milestone in mending bilateral relations that ended in 1951.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State, had stressed that the aim of the pact was to unify the church and not meant to establish official relations.

The outspoken Zen, who had long criticized the Vatican for appeasing China, said Parolin’s claims were “nonsense.”

“Why don’t you just go ahead and kneel down instead? You say it’s not to establish diplomatic ties, but it’s obvious that’s what the deal is for,” he said.

The agreement was reached after years of talks, but its details remain a secret. Zen doubts the pact contains clear stipulation that China recognizes the Pope as the highest leader or grants him actual veto power in selecting mainland Chinese bishops.

“I don’t believe the Chinese Communist Party would allow it. Unless I see the document with my own eyes, I just won’t believe it,” he said.

Zen also thinks the pact does not give the Holy See any concrete bargaining power, given that Chinese authorities have continued to persecute bishops in underground churches for pledging allegiance to the Pope instead of the Communist Party.

“They’ve had talks for so many years but what has come out of it? Nothing. These bishops are being detained and we don’t even know if they are dead or alive. Have any of them been released since? No, they’re just continuing to arrest people.”

He also fears that Hong Kong churches will eventually fall under the control of Chinese authorities. While the city’s Catholic bishop is directly appointed by the Vatican, Zen is concerned that one day the appointment will require prior approval from Beijing.

Hong Kong believers who were unwilling to be loyal to the Communist Party might be forced to go underground in future, he said.

