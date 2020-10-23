Exclusive: Hunter Biden’s middleman tried to build Sino-U.S.-Taiwan network in 2013

A Taiwanese businessman who was said to be the broker enabling Hunter Biden’s deals in mainland China over a decade also tried to extend the latter’s business networking to his homeland Taiwan, the Apple Daily edition in Taiwan reported on Friday.

The low-profile Michael Lin, 57, had been making good use of the State Legislative Leaders Foundation Asia he founded, as well as the name of Hunter Biden, to help the American establish ties with the mainland Chinese political and business elite since 2007, Apple Daily said in exclusive exposés published last week.

Hunter Biden is the second son of Joe Biden, who later served as vice president of the United States from 2009 to 2017 and is now the Democratic rival to incumbent President Donald Trump for the White House. The last leg of the presidential election race has seen a full-on attack on the Bidens' intricate relations with the Chinese elite, in hopes of turning the tide in Trump’s favor and securing his re-election.

The Taiwanese connection could be traced back to 2013, when Lin’s SLLF Asia was apparently working behind the scenes to organize an exchange forum at National Chengchi University on Nov. 11 and 12, which was to link up American, Chinese and Taiwanese figures in an attempt to seek benefits from among the high-level political and business circles, according to an August 2013 proposal entitled “Draft of the 2013 U.S.-Asia leadership forum” and obtained exclusively by Apple Daily.

Hunter Biden and more than 20 U.S. senators were invited to visit Taiwan for the forum, the draft proposal showed.

The forum, estimated to draw 100 or so participants, was seen as a big event in U.S.-Taiwanese exchange at the time. It had two high-level honorary chairpersons sitting on the organizing committee: Frederick Chien, president of the Cathay Charity Foundation in Taiwan and former Taiwanese foreign minister; and Xu Jialu, former vice chair of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee.

The NPC is the national legislature of the People’s Republic of China and the highest organ of state power. Xu was the deputy chair from 1998 to 2008, and also became the highest-ranking leader from mainland China to visit Taiwan after retirement.

It might seem unusual for such a senior Chinese state leader to act as honorary chair of a U.S.-Taiwanese forum. Upon investigation, however, Apple Daily found that Lin had played an important role in making it happen. In fact, he was understood to have developed links with Xu years before.

In 2007, Lin set up the Thornton Group, a cross-border investment advisory company in Boston, together with James Bulger, son of former Massachusetts Senate president William Bulger.

That year, the group made its first foray into the mainland Chinese market. Lin, in his capacity as a member of the SLLF, helped arrange meetings between the foundation’s representatives, senior management of China’s Communist Party and mainland Chinese magnates. Xu was one of those people involved.

On the Taiwanese side, Wang Jin-pyng, who used to be vice president of the pro-Beijing Kuomintang and president of the legislature, was named chair of the forum’s organizing committee. Sources said that he agreed to sponsor the event with NT$8 million paid by his charity foundation.

In response to Apple Daily enquiries, Wang said he could not remember the event as it was too long ago. He added that he had no impression of Lin and had never met Hunter Biden either.

The forum was eventually scrapped because of a political dispute between Wang and then Taiwanese president Ma Ying-jeou in September 2013.

