Xi evokes Korean War to warn ‘aggressive powers will suffer badly’

President Xi Jinping on Friday warned that any foreign powers that engaged in aggression with China would be defeated badly during a nationalistic speech to mark the 70th anniversary of the Korean War.

Xi said the mainland’s entry into the conflict was provoked by the United States sending troops and bombers toward the border between China and North Korea in 1950, threatening the security of the People’s Republic of China established a year earlier.

He made the remarks during the high-profile event in Beijing to mark the Korean War, or what China calls “the war to resist U.S. aggression and aid Korea.” The conflict began in June 1950 when North Korea invaded the South and ended with an armistice in 1953.

Xi said any countries, however powerful they were, would be “battered” badly for bullying or aggressive acts. He warned that the Chinese people wanted peace but were not afraid of taking up arms against imperialist invaders.

Chinese and North Korean troops had managed to “defeat” the American-led allies in spite of their big disadvantage in weaponry 70 years ago, Xi said. “[China and North Korea] broke the legend of the undefeatable U.S. armed forces,” he said.

Xi’s remarks came as tensions between China and the U.S. are at their highest in decades.

The Chinese leader wants to send the message that Beijing will defend its national interest at all cost as it did during the Korean War, said Johnny Lau, a veteran commentator based in Hong Kong. China resorted to the “human wall” strategy 70 years ago and its strategy would remain the same today, he said.

