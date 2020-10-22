UK to open residency applications from millions of Hongkongers on Jan. 31

At least three million Hongkongers who qualify to hold the British National (Overseas) passport will be able to move to the United Kingdom next year, British authorities have said.

Starting from Jan. 31 next year, they could apply for five-year BN(O) residency visas with an application fee of £250 (US$327), the U.K. Home Office and the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said on Thursday, following an earlier announcement to relax immigration for holders of the travel document.

Applicants must prove that, financially, they can support themselves and their dependents for at least six months, and are required to provide a tuberculosis examination certificate.

“All those with BN(O) status are eligible, as are their family dependents, provided they are usually resident in Hong Kong. There will be no quota on numbers. This route will also provide a clear pathway to be granted British citizenship,” the British government said.

“A valid BN(O) passport is not required to apply for the Hong Kong BN(O) Visa as applications can also be made using a Hong Kong Special Administrative Region passport.”

It said that because the Chinese government had breached the Sino-British Joint Declaration, restricted Hong Kong people’s rights and freedoms and eroded Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy, the U.K government would change the rights granted to BN(O) holders.

The BN(O) passport is not granted to Hongkongers born after the territory was handed over from the U.K. to Chinese sovereignty in 1997. This condition means about three million Hong Kong residents are eligible, of whom 350,000 are current holders of the document.

“The imposition of the national security law on Hong Kong marked a clear erosion of the rights and freedoms for the people of this city. This new route to the U.K. is part of our commitment to the people of Hong Kong,” British Consul-General to Hong Kong Andrew Heyn said.

First issued in 1987, the BN(O) passport was essentially a travel document tailor-made for Hong Kong residents born before 1997 and did not carry any U.K. citizenship rights. BN(O) holders did not have a guaranteed right of abode, but would be allowed to stay in the U.K. for up to six months and to get access to limited consular services. China does not recognize the BN(O) passport.

Between January and mid-July this year, Britain issued 374,806 BN(O) passports. Last year saw a surge in applications after anti-government protests flared up in June. More than 110,000 passports were issued in the second half of 2019, exceeding the four-year total recorded between 2015 and 2018.

