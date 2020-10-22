Taiwan rally this Sunday to support Hong Kong 12 held in mainland China

Several civil groups in Taiwan are planning a protest in the island’s capital city this weekend to support 12 Hong Kong activists who are now being detained in southern Guangdong province with no access to the outside world.

The protest organizers will lead a procession in Taipei on Sunday from Zhongxiao Fuxing metro station to the Hong Kong Economic, Trade and Cultural Office via the Bank of China Tower. They are calling on Taiwanese society to publicly show solidarity with the 12 activists.

The group of 12 was intercepted at sea by mainland Chinese law enforcement in late August when attempting to flee from Hong Kong to Taiwan. They are being remanded in custody in Shenzhen on suspicion of “crossing the boundary illegally,” and with the period of detention approaching eight weeks by now and counting, they have not been able to see their own appointed lawyers or family members.

Legal representatives entrusted by the affected family members are said to have repeatedly failed to get in touch with the individual detainees, whom the authorities claim have been assigned lawyers to represent them in court. On Thursday morning, five of the family-appointed lawyers were once again rejected in their bids to visit their clients.

Taiwanese activist Lee Peng-hsuan, one of the organizers of the Sunday protest, said she hoped to press the local government through their action to thoroughly fulfil its pledge of helping Hong Kong people in the face of hardship and to gradually establish a clear and codified mechanism that would ensure the basic human rights of those who fled to Taiwan.

The organizers also had a message for the Hong Kong government, Lee said, to immediately release ship radar records of the day the 12 were arrested at sea, to help the affected family members meet the detainees and to arrange medication for those detainees in need.

