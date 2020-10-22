Draft laws to let China wage war on grounds of ‘development interests’

Beijing can react militarily to acts that threaten its “development interests” under a widened scope of scenarios that could see China waging a war, according to a draft amendment to the nation’s Law on National Defense.

The legislative changes were proposed as tension remained high across the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea, prompting pundits to suggest Beijing’s intention was to build a pipeline for more assertive diplomatic standpoints in future.

Wide-ranging additions and amendments to current defense laws were contained in the draft, published on Wednesday by the National People’s Congress for a month-long public consultation. Those changes would lead to increased Chinese participation in the global military governing framework, consolidate the ruling Communisty Party’s leadership in the military, and raise China’s involvement in the outer space and the internet as part of an expansion of its “key strategic assets.”

A threat to vaguely termed “development interests” was added to a list of scenarios that would justify “nationwide or local defense mobilization,” according to Chinese state media citing the content of the draft. China would also take the “necessary steps” to safeguard its interests and assets, including those from outer space and the internet, Global Times reported, in addition to the country’s interests in border, maritime and air defense named in the current laws.

“With the developments and changes in the world’s situation, and its implications to the country, the military and the party, the current national defense law can no longer fully meet the new tasks and requirements of national defense in the new era, and urgently needs to be revised and improved,” China’s Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe was quoted by Global Times as saying at an NPC Standing Committee meeting earlier this month that discussed the draft laws.

Among the new stipulations, China will increase participation in global frameworks governing military and security cooperation, including its involvement in multilateral security talks and the setting up of international rules. The nation’s military personnel will also be required to show full loyalty to the party, while civil servants are responsible for promoting defense-related education and respect for the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, its flags and emblems.

The proposed changes prompted heated discussions on the mainland, with some people saying they were meant for China to up the ante in its rhetoric amid a continued tussle with Taiwan.

