From arrest to release to wanted: the break-to-make advocate fights on for Hong Kong

Finn Lau, a 26-year-old young professional who led “Stand with Hong Kong”, a lobbyist group known for its successful crowdfunding campaigns in support of the anti-extradition protests, made a risky decision last December. He returned from the United Kingdom to take part in the New Year’s Day march that has brought thousands of protesters back on the streets in January.

“My teammates asked me not to risk it, given my position ... but I completely disagreed,” says Lau. “I have the responsibility, and I would not rest easy if I just viewed things from a screen or from million miles away.”

Things took a sharp turn for the young surveyor on the first day of 2020, when he and other protesters were kettled by the baton-wielding police in Causeway Bay. Lau and other detainees were made to hold up their arms for hours and were repeatedly searched.

“An elderly man in his 60s or 70s said he wanted to go to the bathroom, but the cops did not let him, and he almost wetted himself,” he recalls. “That was a very inhumane way of doing things.”

Lau was eventually brought to the parking lot of a police station and put on a plastic stool. He and several hundred others were stripped and told to change into grey uniforms for persons in custody. Some even had their heads pushed into toilet bowls, he later learnt.

“This is completely against international human rights laws,” he slams, adding that there was only one cellphone for hundreds of arrestees to contact their lawyers or family and some waited for over 40 hours before they could make a call.

While in custody, Lau wondered if the police might figure out his affiliation with “Stand with Hong Kong.” “If my cover was blown that day and sent to China or disappeared, it was not something I could control,” says Lau.

Fortunately, Lau was released unconditionally after 48 hours and made his way back to the United Kingdom as planned a few days later.

Lau continued to serve as the anonymous convener of “Stand with Hong Kong” until two months ago. On the day over 200 police officers raided Apple Daily’s newsroom in August, Lau’s full Chinese name appeared in news reports as a wanted person by the Hong Kong police. Failing to reach a consensus with other members on whether he should reveal his identity publicly, Lau decided to leave the team and form a new lobbyist group.

“This way I bear more of the risks, I think it is better for everybody,” he said when he stepped into the light and revealed his face and name in a video in October.

Many may think that safety is guaranteed once they leave Hong Kong and steer clear of China, but Lau’s personal experience proves otherwise. The young activist was ambushed and bloodied in the United Kingdom recently, leaving a scar in the corner of his eye.

Lau cites Gui Minhai, a Hong Kong-based Swedish bookseller who disappeared in Thailand and was later revealed to have been kidnapped and taken by Chinese law enforcement. “It is possible for Chinese agents to capture people from overseas, so we are facing similar risks regardless of where we are,” Lau notes.

The 26-year-old also stresses the fact that he has kept his activism and advocacy as a secret from his family and friends. “I am and will be responsible for what I do, there is no need to bother them,” Lau asserts, adding he will seek help from the international community if his family is under threat.

Recent police operations have arrested a handful who are allegedly affiliated with the “Stand with Hong Kong” team under the national security law. Lau calls on protesters to keep their vision as well as their chin up. “This is how we can fight on for our fellows who have sacrificed or imprisoned.”

