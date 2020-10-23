Cathay workers spared ax in mass layoff handed deadline in take-it-or-leave pay cut deal

Cathay Pacific employees who survived this week’s mass layoff of 5,300 of their Hong Kong colleagues have been told to take it or leave, with management setting a deadline for them to accept a new contract that cuts their pay by up to 40% and removes allowances.

“It’s such an unfair treaty,” Zuki Wong, chair of Cathay Pacific Airways Flight Attendants Union, said on Friday, following a meeting with management to discuss the way forward for the embattled carrier. “Has anyone from the management team had their pay cut by 40%? Why is it just happening to us?”

This week’s restructuring saw about 20 percent of the Hong Kong flagship carrier’s entire headcount culled in one of the biggest layoffs in the city’s recent history.

Those remaining have been told to sign new contracts that cut their pay and remove a number of allowances by Nov. 4 or quit without the compensation given to the sacked staff. About 80% of 2,000 staff surveyed by the union this week said they won’t agree to the terms, Wong said, warning that the precedent set by Cathay will likely be copied by other employers.

Cathay has said enough employees have signed the new contracts for the carrier to maintain operations in 2021. Still, the union hopes to meet with the management again next week to seek better terms, such as a pledge to reinstate some of the benefits when the economic situation improves.

Meanwhile, up to 100 employees who are pregnant or have been injured have not received any news about their fate and are anxiously awaiting the verdict. While the city’s labor laws prohibit the company from sacking them, they fear they may face the same fate further down the road.

“Waiting for my little one to arrive was originally the best thing in life, but now it’s such a torment. I cannot sleep or eat well,” a staff member who called herself Joanna told Apple Daily.

