Chinese human rights law scholar Fu Hualing set to lead HKU faculty

Chinese scholar Fu Hualing, who specializes in human rights law, is set to be appointed as the head of University of Hong Kong’s Faculty of Law, Apple Daily has learned.

The role has been left vacant since last year as hiring was made difficult since a controversy in 2015 when the former HKU law faculty head Johannes Chan was blocked from his appointment as pro vice chancellor.

Fu, who has taught at the faculty for more than 20 years, has been the acting head since last year. He was recommended as the sole candidate for faculty head, pending formal approval by the school’s governing council at a meeting on Tuesday, sources told Apple Daily. Fu, who is originally from mainland China, has already attended a forum to meet students, the sources said.

Oscar Wong, chair of the HKU Student Union Law Association, told Apple Daily that he cannot confirm Fu’s appointment due to confidentiality rules. As acting head, Fu listened to students and was willing to discuss the setting up of a pro-democracy message board at the faculty, Wong said.

After the national security law was enacted, Fu frequently appeared in interviews analyzing the legislation, which he said was a “lose-lose” situation for both Hong Kong and China, making the public question whether the “one country, two systems” principle has failed. Fu also said at a meeting of the Hong Kong Law Society that the definitions of the four crimes under the law were unclear.

When the Hong Kong government tried to pass a national security law in 2003, Fu was cited saying that the draft bill could ensure a certain level of human rights protection with some amendments. His stance differed from that of Chan’s. Both are consultants for the China Human Rights Lawyers Concern Group.

Fu obtained a law degree from the Southwest University of Political Science and Law in China in 1983. He obtained a Doctor of Jurisprudence from the Osgoode Hall Law School in Canada in 1993. He joined HKU in 1985.

In October 2018, Chinese scholar Ling Bing and Australian scholar Simon Bronitt were considered for the faculty head role. Ling was reportedly favored by HKU council chair Arthur Li, but Ling’s lack of experience in common law raised questions. The selection committee failed to reach a consensus over the appointment.

