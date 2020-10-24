Most Taiwanese ready to defend the island if China attacks: poll

A majority of Taiwanese people would be willing to fight and defend Taiwan if China attacked the self-ruled island, a new poll has found.

At least 77.6% of 1,076 people polled in Taiwan would be willing to take up arms if China initiated an attack on the peninsula, according to a survey released on Saturday by the Bridge Across The Strait Foundation, an organization dedicated to promoting cross-strait relations and development.

If a war broke out because Taiwan declared independence, at least 66% said they would be willing to fight.

China considers Taiwan as a renegade province, and has threatened to use military force on multiple occasions to bring it under its rule.

The survey also found that 55% believed that the United States would send troops to aid Taiwan if military confrontation occurred in the Taiwan Strait. Some 32.8% believed the U.S. would not.

In the event that escalating tensions between the U.S. and China boiled over into a war that affected Taiwan’s safety, over half — or 58.7% — would side with the U.S. and fight with their army.

The foundation said that the findings showed Taiwanese people have the determination to defend the island in case of any military threat from China, and that they also have a certain degree of confidence in Washington’s support for Taiwan.

The poll was conducted from Oct. 21 to 22 among 1,076 Taiwanese people above the age of 20.

Another poll released by Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party this week found that 52.9% of Taiwanese people were not worried about a potential military confrontation between the U.S. and China, while 45.3% expressed concern.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, who also serves as the chairperson of the DPP, said the survey results showed that the public still remained calm even after several significant moves recently taken by China in the Taiwan Strait.

Beijing has recently sent fighter jets and bombers for combat exercises over the Taiwan Strait and southwestern Taiwan, while the U.S. has increased its support to the self-governed island.

