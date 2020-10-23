Mainland tycoon vows to take on axed Cathay staff, routes for Greater Bay carrier

A mainland tycoon has vowed to take over routes abandoned by the now-defunct Cathay Dragon carrier, with a new airline designated for the Greater Bay Area.

Dozens of routes were abandoned when Cathay Pacific recently announced its axing of 5,300 Hong Kong employees and the closing of its Cathay Dragon unit.

Bill Wong of Donghai Group, whose planned Greater Bay Airlines seeks to integrate the city’s aviation industry into mainland China’s, said the freeing up of Cathay Dragon’s routes represents an opportunity for expansion.

“We are definitely going to speed up our investments as we are very confident in China and the Greater Bay Area,” Wong told Apple Daily in an interview.

Dubbed “Shenzhen’s Li Ka-shing,” Wong is best known as a property developer, but has also dabbled in the aviation sector. Donghai Airlines operates a fleet of 23 aircraft from its base in the southern Chinese city.

The Hong Kong-based carrier he plans to establish will bid for some of the 46 routes released by Cathay Dragon, Wong said.

He urged the city authorities to process the company’s application to operate flights as soon as possible in order for it to hire skilled workers laid off by Cathay Dragon.

“Hong Kong is an international talent hub with a professional workforce. If this [process] is delayed we will be letting the talent go,” he said, adding that he hopes to hire hundreds of former Cathay staffers for his new carrier.

Greater Bay Airlines submitted an application in July to Hong Kong’s civil aviation authorities for an air operator’s certificate, with plans to build a fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft.

The current plan envisions a low-cost model starting with around five aircraft when it starts operating sometime next year. The company plans to expand its fleet to 30 by 2025, Wong said.

Targeting Cathay Dragon routes would put Wong’s new airline in direct competition with Cathay Pacific, which has already indicated it aims to absorb most of the flight rights previously owned by its collapsed unit.

