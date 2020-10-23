Chinese lawyers for Hong Kong 12 file complaint over denial of visits

A group of Chinese lawyers representing the 12 Hong Kong protesters held on the mainland has filed a complaint to the Shenzhen police over the denial of visits to their clients.

The 12 were intercepted at sea when fleeing to Taiwan on a speedboat in late August. Lawyers representing 11 of the 12 had gone to the Yantian Jail where they are being detained, and all of the visiting requests were denied.

Five lawyers, including Lu Siwei, Lin Qilei and Song Yusheng, went to Yantian again on Thursday to ask for a meeting with their clients and were again denied. Officers told the lawyers that the 12 had each appointed two other lawyers, but refused to reveal their identities. Lu said he called an official hotline to ask for someone else to come and handle the issue because he was dissatisfied with the attitude of the officer at the jail.

The lawyers filed a complaint against the jailhouse officials and Yantian police accusing them of unlawful behavior. Shenzhen authorities said they will make a written reply as soon as possible.

A lawyer for Liu Tsz-man has yet to go to Shenzhen. Some lawyers hired to represent the 12 were pressured by authorities not to visit their clients, forcing the families to hire others, sources told Apple Daily. In total, 14 lawyers have been hired for the 12 detainees.

