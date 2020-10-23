Financial firms preparing to leverage billions for investment in Ant Group’s mammoth share offering

Hong Kong’s banks and securities firms have set aside billions in capital for margin financing ahead of the mammoth listing of Ant Group, which is expected to be the world’s largest initial public offering, according to a survey of Hong Kong-based financial firms by Apple Daily.

With a valuation of up to US$475 billion, Ant Group plans to raise US$35 billion in a dual listing conducted simultaneously on the Hong Kong and Shanghai bourses. This will pave the way for Ant Group to become the world’s largest IPO, breaking the previous record set by Saudi Aramco’s US$29.4 billion listing last December.

Ant Group is a financial technology company affiliated with the Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba.

Brokerages in Hong Kong are expecting a frenetic rush to secure holdings of the listed shares in the city, allocating funds to allow margin leverages of up to 20 times, Apple Daily said. For example, HSBC will make available HK$100 billion (US$12.9 billion) for margin funding for stock purchases.

Local firms Haitong Securities and Bright Smart are expecting to secure leveraged borrowing of US$75 billion and US$40 billion respectively.

The massive deal has also drawn global hot money into Hong Kong. The Monetary Authority had to inject HK$27.6 billion into the market on Friday to meet demand for the local currency, and to keep Hong Kong dollars from entering the high end of its trading band against the American currency at 7.75 per U.S. dollar. This is expected to push interbank liquidity to a high level of HK$412.5 billion next week, according to Apple Daily.

According to the Hong Kong Economic Journal newspaper, Ant Group’s public offering may be brought forward by a day to Nov. 5, two days after the U.S. presidential election.

