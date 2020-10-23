Apple Daily founder to receive US Faith and Freedom Award

The founder of Apple Daily newspaper, Jimmy Lai, has been named to receive an award recognizing his lengthy record of work to promote freedom and faith, the Acton Institute for the Study of Religion and Liberty has announced.

The U.S. institute said Lai will receive its Faith and Freedom Award in an online ceremony next Wednesday.

The Acton Institute was established in 1990 with the stated mission of promoting “a free and virtuous society characterized by individual liberty and sustained by religious principles.” It regularly organizes seminars, lectures, publications and movies to disseminate its views.

The think tank has been focused on recent events in Hong Kong. Acton’s president and co-founder, Reverend Robert Sirico, spoke out when Lai was arrested on Aug. 10 under the newly implemented National Security Law.

“I have had the pleasure of knowing Mr. Lai and his family for more than two decades,” Sirico said. “Mr. Lai’s business acumen and intelligence were permitted to flourish under the reign of freedom and liberty in Hong Kong. This reality is inevitably a threat to totalitarians … who fear human liberty and its creativity because it flies in the face of centralized control over the hearts and minds of people.”

“I am confident, knowing Mr. Lai as I do, that these tactics will not intimidate him one bit,” he added in the statement.

The Faith and Freedom Award was established in 2000 to recognize people with outstanding records in civic, business or religious fields.

Past laureates include former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia and Dutch Resistance activist Diet Eman.

