China opens first computer chip university to fuel domestic industry, counter US sanctions

China opened its first university dedicated to developing computer chips this week, as Beijing seeks to counter increasing U.S. restrictions on shipments of high-tech supplies to the mainland.

Authorities hope the Nanjing Integrated Circuit University, inaugurated on Thursday, will enable China to develop its own semiconductors for use in mobile devices and artificial intelligence (AI) technology, according to mainland news reports on Friday. China currently depends heavily on imported semiconductors, especially for the most highly advanced chips.

The new institute will not be managed by education departments, like other universities. Rather, it will be run by authorities in a Nanjing pilot zone responsible for developing new industries, the reports said.

The semiconductor university will admit students with basic tertiary training in related areas, or junior employees at technology firms. It will not admit students straight out of senior high school, the reports said.

The new Nanjing university has five faculties, focused variously on “revolutionary” and “future” integrated circuit (IC) technology for 5G, 6G, next-generation semiconductors, quantum computing and AI. Another faculty is dedicated to automated IC design and a third concentrates on microelectronics.

The mainland’s Duowei news website said the university’s founding was linked to a whirlwind visit in July by the chief executive of Chinese tech giant Huawei, Ren Zhengfei, to four leading universities in Shanghai and Nanjing. Ren said during the visits that Shenzhen-based Huawei was planning to recruit talents from tertiary institutions to support its drive to develop its own chips and AI technology.

Earlier this month, mainland media reported that China would soon open its first chip university, although Nanjing educators dismissed these as mere rumors. Officials in the Nanjing pilot zone also said such a plan was not in the works.

No explanation was given for these statements.

The U.S. government earlier announced sanctions restricting the sale to Huawei of chips developed or produced using U.S. software or technology.

