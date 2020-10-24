Virtual rally leads global call for release of 12 detained Hongkongers

A global call to release 12 young Hongkongers detained in mainland China after being captured at sea will conclude with a virtual rally based in Hong Kong on Sunday.

Families of the 12 will speak at the planned rally and footage of rallies in other parts of the world will be shown, activist Owen Chow told the Apple Daily. It will also be the first time the relatives of Yim Man-hin — one of the 12 — will appear in public according to Chow, who has been offering assistance to the families.

They will call for the immediate release of the 12 Hongkongers and protection of their basic legal rights, including the ability to appoint their own lawyers, receive medical treatment and to communicate with the outside world, Chow said.

There have been 39 events organized in 30 cities across the world, with the number of participants having exceeded his expectations, he said.

Chow called for people to attend the online rally on Sunday because “the more the attendants, the safer the 12.”

Several rallies, flash mobs and virtual events have been organized in the United States. The capture of the 12 youths was illustrated in a rectangular light box in San Francisco, and protesters read out their demands in English and Cantonese.

In London, a gathering has been planned for 2 p.m. on Saturday to show support for the detainees. Self-exiled activist Nathan Law and Hong Kong Watch’s chairperson Benedict Rogers will speak. There are also protests in Sweden, Korea and Japan in response to the global call.

People in Switzerland also responded to the call by taking pictures with a transparent card that reads “BringThemBack,” according to activist Joshua Wong.

“Even if you are not in Hong Kong, you can still express your concerns,” he said. “We need to let the world know we haven’t forgotten about [the 12].”

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play