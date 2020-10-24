Hong Kong-Singapore travel bubble may not start until end of November: source

The travel bubble between Hong Kong and Singapore may not be launched until the end of next month as the evaluation of a testing pilot could take weeks to complete, the Apple Daily has learned.

Rapid testing for COVID-19 was being trialed at the Hong Kong International Airport and it would be two or three weeks before a conclusion could be reached, a source told the Apple Daily.

Extra time would be required to set up a laboratory and hire staff, the source said, adding that the new measure, which would allow travelers to fly between Hong Kong and Singapore without having to be quarantined, may not come into force until the end of November or the beginning of December.

Other details were also being finalized, including a circuit breaker mechanism, test standards and the valid period of the test results, the source said.

The government previously said they were in talks with 11 countries about travel bubble agreements, with Singapore being the only deal reached. The source said the negotiations covered all routes to each country and the COVID-19 policies of each nation were being considered independently, so it would take time before other countries agreed to form travel bubbles.

