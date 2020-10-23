Illicit use of private walkie-talkies on duty suspected of Hong Kong police officer

Hong Kong police officers may be using their own personal walkie-talkies on duty, which would break the law and potentially allow them to evade oversight for their actions and communications, Apple Daily has discovered.

Police were first noticed carrying a second walkie-talkie – a hand-held radio transceiver – on Aug. 31 this year while monitoring a demonstration at the Prince Edward metro station. They were wearing the palm-sized devices on their shoulder or waist.

Officers were again seen carrying extra walkie-talkies on Oct. 1 in Causeway Bay, where netizens had called for a protest on China’s National Day. Those equipped with the extra piece of gear were generally sergeants from the police tactical unit, which raised suspicions in some observers that these were their own personal radios.

Reporters at the scene observed officers using their extra walkie-talkies to deploy personnel and issue instructions for action.

Human rights campaigner Icarus Wong said the use of private walkie-talkies by officers would make it more difficult for citizens to understand which instructions had been made in a particular operation.

This could create loopholes in information security, for instance, when police exercise their stop and search powers, Wong added.

Pro-democracy lawmaker Ted Hui said, “as there would be no record, [the police] could avoid all legal responsibilities for the crimes they might have committed.”

According to the Police General Orders, force members are not permitted to use their private information and communications technology equipment to store electronic classified information or data. All information and communications technology equipment and facilities must be procured, installed, relocated, repaired, enhanced and disposed of in cooperation with the police information systems wing, it says.

In response to enquiries, a police spokesperson said police officers use various types of communication devices, in addition to their standard third-generation communications equipment, depending on their different operational needs.

The police force will deal seriously with any cases of officers violating the Police General Orders, the spokesperson added.

