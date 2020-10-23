Online scammers rob Chinese netizens of 7m yuan in cattle-raising swindle: reports

Scammers in China have re-invented the old crime of cattle rustling, using the internet to cheat many Chinese netizens out of investments ranging up to 250,000 yuan (US$37,400) each.

The scammers use apps that supposedly enable investors to make money online from cattle-raising, promising steady daily returns on their investments, according to news reports in mainland China.

But the scammers quickly disappear once they have bilked investors out of large sums. Groups of victims have recently set up online portals in a desperate bid to seek compensation over their losses to at least 12 such cattle-raising apps, according to the reports on Friday.

One of the groups has 100 victims who have lost a total of 7 million yuan, the reports said.

Police in Inner Mongolia, Hainan and Sichuan provinces are investigating these cases. Authorities in Inner Mongolia said many victims have been found in a number of provinces, which makes them difficult to investigate.

The operators of the apps claim to be livestock companies. However, the actual livestock firms named have denied any involvement in the online projects, saying their licenses, domains and other company details have been stolen, the reports said.

One victim, identified as Xiaoning from Hainan province, said he lost his 220,000 yuan investment in an app that he learned about in June, according to news reports. The app had promised him a daily return of 357 yuan for every 10,000 yuan he invested in raising a cow online.

Xiaoning received his daily income, as promised, for four days after making his investment. When the app failed to pay him on the fifth day, Xiaoning contacted customer service and was told that he had to pay a further 40,000 yuan – to invest in five cows – before the daily profits would resume.

Xiaoning then paid for four more cows but the daily rewards again stopped on the fifth day. Customer service told him his profit payments would resume once he invested a further sum to “reset data” on the app. However, he failed to login with the app on Sept. 3, and ended up with a loss of 220,000 yuan.

Another victim, one Li Bing, reported losing 250,000 yuan since June through a different app that claimed to work with several large mainland farms, the reports said.

Li was told in August that his account would be permanently closed unless he paid a tax required by the State Taxation Administration. He said he could not afford the tax, and as a result his account was closed and he lost his entire investment.

Click here for Chinese version

