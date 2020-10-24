Limping Xi again sets tongues wagging about state of health

Chinese President Xi Jinping was seen being unsteady on his feet after giving a speech on Friday to commemorate China’s entry into the Korea War, further fueling concerns over his health.

Xi’s steps appeared to be wobbly and his body was swinging sideways as he left the venue after the 40-minute speech, according to a video published by Radio Free Asia. The posture contrasted with the steady steps he took at the point of entering the hall, the RFA report said, noting also that Xi, 69, was speaking slower than usual.

A Chinese medicine practitioner said after watching the clip that Xi was likely suffering from strains in the back or legs, but he cautioned against jumping to conclusions.

Medical doctor Kwok Ka-ki, also a Hong Kong lawmaker, said it was difficult to judge a person’s health problems purely from his steps. It was normal for an elderly person to have issues with his joints, he said.

Xi had a coughing fit during a speech in Shenzhen earlier this month. In March, he walked with a slight limp during a welcome ceremony hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron at Arc de Triomphe.

Back in 2012, when Xi was tipped to be the next Chinese president, he disappeared from the public eye for 12 days before the annual legislative sessions in Beijing, sparking a range of health rumors.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play