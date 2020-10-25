Nationalist Chinese war flick reminiscent of Nolan’s ‘Dunkirk’ — but not nearly as good

A mainland film depicting Chinese heroics during the Korean War is projected to be one of the highest grossing films in China in pandemic-stricken 2020 — but has also been dismissed as a knock-off of Hollywood director Christopher Nolan’s 2017 war epic “Dunkirk.”

“The Sacrifice” has grossed more than 242 million yuan (HK$280 million) at the box office since its release on Friday and is expected to break 300 million yuan.

The movie, produced and distributed by state-owned China Film Group, was directed by three directors and stars actor Wu Jing, the star of “Wolf Warrior,” another nationalist war flick, and “Wolf Warrior 2.”

“Sacrifice” was released, along with several other films, to coincide with the 70th anniversary of China’s entry into the Korean War, which the Chinese Communist Party refers to as “the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea.”

The film is predicted to become China’s top-grossing movie of the year, according to the Global Times, a party mouthpiece.

Reviews among mainland Chinese have been a mixed bag, with some praising the story of soldierly camaraderie and selflessness. Others were unimpressed with its attempt to tell the same story — a group of soldiers attempting to repair a bridge during the Korean War — in three or four perspectives, a style used by British filmmaker Nolan in his 2017 film about the military evacuation of Dunkirk in 1940.

On social media, some have referred to the film as a “low-grade” version of Nolan’s epic, which is widely considered by film critics as one of the best World War II movies ever made, winning three of the eight Academy Awards for which it was nominated in 2018.

Nolan’s latest film “Tenet,” was released last month, one of few Hollywood blockbusters to hit cinemas amid COVID-19, and has notched up US$334 million (HK$2.6 billion) at the box office so far.

Wong Dong, a film enthusiast and commentator on military affairs, said “Sacrifice” was pure political propaganda released by Beijing amid the new cold war with the United States.

The film’s main purpose was to stir up nationalist sentiment among mainland Chinese and however slick the packaging, could not be compared on any level with Nolan’s “Dunkirk,” which contained much more depth and exploration of human nature.

“Fanatical nationalist films like these are the most useful [for Beijing],” Wong said. “It is much more convenient to stir up hate toward the Americans and divert attention away from all the domestic contradictions, unpleasantness, and government oppression.”

